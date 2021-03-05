Industrial Authority unpleased with Public Safety Tax changes

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Comanche County Industrial Development Authority board member is speaking out about the public safety tax changes that will decrease the group’s funding from an estimated 65-thousand dollars a month to 12-thousand.
Comanche County Industrial Development Authority Board Member Fred Fitch said since the resolution passed in September they’ve tried to sit down with commissioners individually to talk about the cut, but no one was ever available to talk.
“The first time in 2014 when they cut us, we didn’t know it until it was a done deal, and basically this was the same way. We were under the impression that we were going to be okay because we were cut in 2014 and weren’t going to be cut again. That didn’t happen,” Fitch said.
Fitch said since 2000 the Industrial Authority has put 29-million dollars into Comanche County.
“We’ve given about eight, nine-million to Goodyear and that was when they were having 100-million, 150-million, 200-million dollar expansions since 1978 when they built the plant. But, we’ve given money to them that they in turn, because that was local money being contributed the Goodyear project, they were able to get a 10-times match from the state, so we give them three-million, and they get 30-million from the state,” Faith said.
They have also given money to Republic Paper, Silverline Plastics, a Industrial Park, and community clinics in towns throughout the county.
“Another thing that we’ve done is over 600-thousand dollars to the DaVinci robotic system at the Memorial Hospital. All of these young interns coming out of school and trained on the robotic system and doing surgery. We had none here in Lawton, Oklahoma matter of fact they were located in Oklahoma City and Tulsa,” Fitch added.
Fitch said they aren’t going to be able to do things as they have in the past with the funding cut.
“We were getting 780-thousand dollars a year for the last seven-years that’s over five-million dollars, six-million dollars. We’re going to get a 144-thousand a year, and it’s not going to,” Fitch said.
