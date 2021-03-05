Lawton legislators author bill to help victims of domestic violence, sexual assault

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A recent bill authored by two Lawton legislators aims to help victims of domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking.
The bill will allow those victims to break their lease anytime with either a protective order or a police report.
Representative Daniel Pae of Lawton says COVID-19 made he and fellow Comanche County lawmaker, Senator John Michael Montgomery more aware of the hardships faced by victims of abuse.
“I think it’s needed now more than ever especially the past year with the pandemic we’ve seen a higher number of domestic abuse and violence cases,” said Representative Pae.
The bill passed in the senate and has moved to the house. He says the last thing victims of abuse need is financial hardship that could come from leaving their abuser.
“We don’t want anyone who is in a situation involving domestic abuse to not get out of that situation because of financial fears,” Pae said.
Marie Detty abuse shelter director, Latricia Kippers, says that happens too often.
“Sometimes everything is put in that victims name, as far as the lease, the utilities, everything is in their name and so when they’re trying to get out often times they are stuck with whatever damages may be,” Kippers said.
She says the bill empowers victims of domestic violence by removing an additional barrier to escaping.
“It also makes a way hopefully as another safety net, as another resource, another support, to help them be able to take those steps when they’re ready,” said Kippers.
Pae says the bill will likely be voted on in the House this April. If it passes in the house and is signed by the Governor it will become law in November.
Kippers says victims of any kind of abuse can call Marie Detty at 580-357-2500 for help obtaining protective orders, counseling or emergency shelter.
