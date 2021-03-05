LPS goes virtual on Fridays

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Public Schools will be going virtual on Fridays.
Beginning March 5 and for the remainder of the school year, LPS students will attend class virtually on Fridays.
LPS says this is because they have don’t have enough substitutes available those days to safely support students.
District officials say students and staff are participating in numerous activities and events outside of the school building on Fridays which impacts staff availability.
Students will be expected to log in and complete their assignments, while teachers will be available virtually.
Those enrolled at Cameron and GPTC will continue to attend those classes as scheduled.
