1 new death, 2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

By KAUZ Team | March 5, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 4:03 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported one new COVID-19 related death and two new cases on Friday. There were also 26 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 14,634 cases in Wichita County, with 137 of them still being active.

124 patients are currently recovering at home while 13 are in the hospital. There are currently five patients in critical condition.

There have been 322 total COVID-19 related deaths, 14,175 recoveries and 75,416 negative tests in Wichita County.

10 tests are still pending at this time.

The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:

  • First dose - 19,228
  • Second dose - 13,767

The Health District has one death to report: Case 13,894 (40 - 49). There are 2 new cases, 13 hospitalizations, and 26 recoveries to report.

Totals for the week ending March 5 are as follows:

Total new cases - 68

Average Positivity Rate - 5%

Case Type

Contact = 5 cases

Close Contact = 11 cases

Community Spread = 30 cases

Under Investigation = 22 cases

Travel = 0 cases

Ages

0 – 5 = 0 cases

6 – 10 = 2 cases

11 – 19 = 7 cases

20 – 29 = 13 cases

30 – 39 = 12 cases

40 – 49 = 10 cases

50 – 59 = 13 cases

60 – 69 = 6 cases

70 – 79 = 3 cases

80+ = 2 cases

Total Hospitalizations = 13

Stable = 8

Critical = 5

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

No hospitalizations

30 - 39

Stable - 1

Critical - 2

40 - 49

Stable - 1

Critical - 1

50 - 59

Stable - 1

60 - 69

Stable - 3

Critical - 1

70 - 79

Stable - 3

80+

No hospitalizations

