Rollover crash traps two people in Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - There was a rollover crash that trapped a pregnant woman and a man Friday morning in Comanche County.
The crash happened around 10 a.m. just west of Geronimo near Hurst and Logue Chapel roads.
According to officials at the scene, the car was traveling too fast for the dirt road when the driver lost control. The car rolled more than once and came to rest on its side.
First responders had to remove the roof of the car to get the occupants out. Geronimo First Responders, Comanche County sheriffs and Oklahoma Highway Patrol were all on scene to help.
Survival flight was called in to transport the expecting mother for further treatment.
Authorities say the man suffered only minor injuries.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.