18 charged in massive Oklahoma drug bust

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - 18 people have been charged in connection to a massive drug trafficking ring operating in Oklahoma.
The announcement was made earlier in the week that more than 100 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers executed 15 search warrants and multiple arrest warrants throughout the Oklahoma City metro area targeting a drug trafficking organization distributing methamphetamine.
The operation was the result of a two-year joint state-wide investigation. Several of the people charged were inmates at various Oklahoma prisons, including Charles Mansfield, who is serving time at the Lawton Correctional Facility.
Between March 3 and March 4, 2021 investigators seized nearly 200 gallons of liquid meth, more than 300 pounds of crystal meth, 25 firearms, and more than $100,000 in U.S. currency.
Over the entire two-year course of the investigation law enforcement seized a combined total of nearly 300 gallons of liquid meth, more than 750 pounds of crystal meth, 40 firearms, and more than $1,000,000 in cash.
The investigation was a joint-effort, led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation—Oklahoma City Field Office, the Oklahoma City Police Department, and the Internal Revenue Service—Criminal Investigations, with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lawton Police Department.
Authorities say two former Oklahoma residents were directing the drug trafficking organization from Mexico since at least January of 2018.
The organization is reportedly responsible for the distribution of thousands of kilograms of meth per year in Oklahoma.
