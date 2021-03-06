Comanche County Sheriff warns public of “Grandparents Scam”

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County Sheriff’s office is warning people about the re-emergence of the so called “grandparents scam.”
The sheriff says the grandparents scam is nothing new and happened often about a year ago in Lawton.
He says the con artists are back, targeting the elderly and reeling them in by claiming that loved ones are in trouble.
On March 1 Sheriff Kenny Stradley received a call from a grandmother with a heart wrenching story.
“A lady had gotten a call from a female, which she wasn’t sure if it was her granddaughter or not, but said she had been involved in an accident and that she was driving another persons car, a friend of hers, and that she had no insurance on the car and that she needed seven thousand dollars to get out of jail,” said Sheriff Stradley.
It gets worse.
Stradley says even though the grandmother did not give the caller her address a white man in his mid 40′s driving a Cadillac Escalade showed up at her house shortly after the call and accepted the woman’s money $7,000 in cash.
Stradley says it’s important to know that the the con artists often work in groups, are tech savy to avoid getting caught and are ruthless when it comes to the threats they’ll make.
He says even though recent scammers are targeting the elderly anyone can fall victim.
The woman in this case did not get the criminal’s license plate but Stradley suggests trying to if you see a suspicious individual driving around.
When in doubt about whether or not a call is legitimate he says it’s always a good idea to verify the call with loved ones or the sheriffs office.
“Please check it out, do not give your money away. These people are like blood suckers as far as I’m concerned and I want to take care of you the people of Comanche County so please check it out before you give your money away,” Sheriff Stradley said.
The Sheriff asks that anyone who is suspicious of a caller or feels that they may have been targeted call his office at 580-353-4280.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.