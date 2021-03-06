Duncan High School wraps up annual Halo Week

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Duncan High School wrapped up their HALO Week on Friday.
HALO Week is a weeklong philanthropic event organized by the Duncan High School Student Council. Every year they pick a person or organization in need and raise money through events they host and by reaching out to donors within the community.
Duncan’s Student Council President, Tate Wilkins, explained how Halo Week works.
“Halo week is a week where we put on a bunch of fundraisers and events to help people out in the community that need it and so we really wanted to create an impact through student council and through other events to really just create hope in the community and give it to the people that need it,” said Wilkins.
The HALO Week recipients for 2021 were Mason Hightower and Gabriel’s House.
Mason is a former DHS student who had recently had to have a heart transplant. He was born with heart defect that was originally repaired in 2007, but he began having health problems in the 2020 and needed a transplant.
Gabriel’s House is a non-denominational Christian based afterschool program that serves students from Duncan, Empire, and Comanche Public Elementary Schools. They offer opportunities for kids to experience field trips, enrichments, activities that encourage healthy mental, physical, and spiritual growth in the children.
DHS held the final wrap-up event, with multiple activities to play, such as dodge ball, hungry hungry hippos, and heads or tails Friday afternoon.
During the event, the student council announced they were able to raise $30,103 for Mason Hightower and Gabriel’s House. Checks to all of the recipients.
If you would like more information on Duncan High School’s HALO Week, you can visit their Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.