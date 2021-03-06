Lawton High School freshman takes second place in Oklahoma Poetry Out Loud State Championship

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton High School freshman got statewide recognition in a poetry performance competition.
Adylynn Anderson took second place in the 2021 Oklahoma Poetry Out Loud State Championship.
She performed the poems “Diameter” by Michelle Y. Burke, “We Are Not Responsible” by Harryette Mullen, and “In School-Days” by John Greenleaf Whittier.
Anderson, who is also the freshman class president, won a cash prize for both herself and the Lawton High School Library.
She joins a long tradition of Lawton High winners with six state champions and one runner-up in the last 12 years.
Congratulations Adylynn!
