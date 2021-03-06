Man leads Lawton Police on chase

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man led Lawton Police on a short chase Friday evening.
The chase started around 7 p.m. on Southwest 26th street.
Police say they noticed a car that matched the description of one that had been reported stolen.
They attempted to stop the car when the driver pulled out of his driveway and led them to on a short chase which looped back to the home on 26th.
After looping back around toward the residence, the man jumped put of the car and ran, but police quickly caught up to him on “J” Avenue where he was arrested.
He was taken in for existing warrants and for eluding police.
