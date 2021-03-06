7News First Alert Weather: It’s a good weekend to enjoy outdoors

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Clouds will gradually decrease this evening as patchy dense fog develops over the area. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 30s and winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph with higher wind gusts.
Fog will reduce visibility by less than a mile for several spots before it begins to mix out during the mid-to-late morning hours. Skies will be bright and sunny and temperatures will top out in the low 60s. Winds will be out of the north and shift to the south at 5-15 mph.
On Sunday, it’ll be another sunny afternoon with temperatures topping out in the mid 60s. Winds will increase out of the south at 10-20 mph.
An upper level ridge of high pressure will expand across the plains allowing unseasonably warm temperatures for much of next week. A few areas could see highs climb into the low 80s next Wednesday.
Our next chance for isolated showers and storms will return at the end of the upcoming workweek.
