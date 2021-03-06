Oklahoma Attorney General files response in jurisdiction filings

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has filed a response to a man convicted in a Lawton Stabbing.
Joshua Codynah was arrested in August of 2016 in connection to the death of Michael Mithlo. He pleaded guilty and accepted a blind plea. He was sentenced to to life in prison in 2017.
In 2019, Codynah’s attorney tried to file an application to withdraw his guilty plea. Then in late 2020 filings were made to dispute the State of Oklahoma’s jurisdiction to prosecute him due to the Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling.
The attorney general’s response states that the High Court’s ruling has no impact on the case because Comanche County is located in an area that was disestablished as a reservation in an 1900 statute.
He said that because of this Codynah didn’t commit his crime in Indian Country, and was in full jurisdiction of the state.
