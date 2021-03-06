Several Southwest Oklahoma school districts to receive federal relief funds

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Several Southwest Oklahoma school districts are among the 88 receiving federal relief funds from the State Department of Education.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced on Friday that 88 Oklahoma school districts who received limited funds under the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II will be getting additional funds.
$49 million in federal relief will be made available to the school districts.
“These additional foundational dollars will help strengthen their ability to meet the many challenges posed by COVID-19,” Superintendent Hofmeister said.
Without the additional funding, she added the some districts may have had to cut critical staff like teachers, nurses or counselors.
The Southwest Oklahoma school districts that will be receiving funds include Bray-Doyle, Cache, Chattanooga, Central High, Elgin, Flower Mound, Marlow, and Sterling.
