Above average high temperatures stick around

The springtime temperatures continue with highs in the 60s today and sunshine galore! Tonight will be mild with slight winds from the south. Tomorrow temperatures will again be in the 60s but fire danger will be moderate in the afternoon due to the winds picking up and dew points dropping. We will have warm temperatures above average through the beginning of the week with highs in the 70s. Fire danger will again increase Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday a cold front will move into the region bringing rain chances and dropping temperatures again into the 50s by Friday. Widespread rainfall is expected for next weekend, with the potential for thunderstorms.