TheGreat580 looking for artists for Youth Expo

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - TheGreat580 is looking for visual artists from 6th through 12th grades to enter the 2021 Youth Art Expo.
COVID-19 cancelled last year’s scheduled Expo, but this year, the organization is ready to bounce back and raise funds for community efforts.
Artists start setting up booths on April 30, and on May 1, the public can buy tickets to come out and see the art at Cameron Baptist Church.
The Founder and President of TheGreat580 Jeff Elbert said this is a great way to inspire and mentor young artists.
“Our goal is to just mentor the kids,” he said. “We’ve got local artists, professional artists from the 580 area that are going to come and mentor. They’re actually going to be on the judges panel for the contest itself.”
Early bird registration costs $20 and ends March 8. You can still register from March 9 until April 15, but the fee goes up to $35.
Registration gets entrants booth space where they can sell their art.
Elbert said proceeds will go to things like scholarships for GED programs and an emergency fund for those in need.
“I know what it’s like to not have a whole lot of guidance at the adolescent stage in my life,” he said, “so part of my passion and purpose is to give back to the young people and that’s really what our purpose is at TheGreat580 association, is to help people, not just secondary students but all people generally but especially our young people.”
If you or your young artist is interested, you can register at bit.ly/artexporegistration
For more information, call 580-704-6574 or message The Great 580 on Facebook.
