Lawton Fire Marshal’s Office investigating five suspicious fires

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating 13 fires in just the last two weeks, five of which they say are suspicious.
Two of those fires were outside grass fires on the West side of Lawton. Another two were located near Southwest 7th and Garfield on Friday. The fifth fire happened Monday on the East side of Lawton at the old Park Lane Elementary School.
The Lawton Fire Marshal’s Office is now working to find out who set them and why.
“We have some ideas but without actually talking to the individuals and getting some more information from the community and stuff, it’s hard to get those types of things. Everyone is a puzzle piece to put the bigger picture together,” said Deputy Fire Marshal Heath Want.
That bigger picture comes together much more easily when they have information from people who were in the area when the fires were started.
“We’re always looking for information whether it’s someone seeing an individual leaving the area or hey I’ve seen this guy around this area quite a bit or hey it’s not secured. Those types are always things we look for,” Want said.
If you see anything suspicious around a fire, you’re encouraged to call the fire marshal’s office or Crime Stoppers. Want says as we start to warm up, make sure you’re keeping things in order around your own homes as well.
“Always check your smoke detectors and the batteries to make sure they’re working. Always have a smoke detector in the hallway and each bedroom as well. Have an escape plan and keep things picked up in the path that you’re going to get out in case you have to get out in the middle of the night,” Want said.
The Fire Marshal’s office is still looking for information about all of the suspicious fires, but Want said they do have a few suspects in the Park Lane Fire.
