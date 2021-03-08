Oklahoma moving to phase three of vaccine distribution

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma is moving into phase three of its vaccine distribution plan.
People in phase three, which includes those who work in critical infrastructure in the state, will be able to book an appointment to get vaccinated starting Tuesday, March 9.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health made the announcement Monday.
The state has also moved into the last part of phase two, now allowing staff and residents in congregate locations as well as county elected officials and public health staff assisting on the front lines to get access to the vaccines.
Congregate locations include jails, prisons, homeless shelters and child care centers.
After phase three, the state will move into phase four, which allows for all Oklahoma residents 18 and older to get vaccinated.
