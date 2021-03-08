OSBI investigating human remains found in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Investigators are looking into human remains found near 38th and Gore Boulevard.
A skull was found Sunday afternoon by someone setting traps, according to the OSBI.
It was found on property owned by Cameron University that is not part of the campus.
Cameron University Police called in the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to help.
An investigation is underway and the remains have not been identified at this time.
OSBI said they found additional remains and clothing today.
The State Medical Examiner’s office will also determine an official cause of death.
