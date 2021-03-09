Altus female wrestler named All-American at national tournament

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - An Altus High School female wrestler was named an All-American after her performance at a national tournament.
Tenth grader Beyonce Coronado went a perfect 7-0 at the World of Wrestling National Youth Duals over the weekend to earn the title of All-American. This is just her first full year of wrestling and while this is a great accomplishment, she said she is far from done.
Coronado started wrestling in 8th grade but quit before the season was over. After more than a year off, she came back to the sport and made it all the way to state, where she placed 4th while competing against girls from schools of all sizes.
“It was an experience. Being out there in front of everyone, it was like all the work I did throughout the year was to be right here. It was nice,” Coronado said.
Following her performance at state, Coronado competed at a national tournament in Tulsa, where she got revenge against the girl who beat her at state on her way to a perfect record and All-American title.
“My very last match I was so scared, this is the match where it all comes together. If I can get these 6 points for my team that would help in us winning the first medal and if I can win, I can get undefeated. My adrenaline was rushing and then I got it and it was like...I got All American,” Coronado said.
Coronado said she never expected her first year to be so successful and credits her coaches and family for helping her get this far. But she said she’s only just begun.
“I’m hoping to become state champion next year,” Coronado said.
Even loftier than that, she hopes to inspire other girls around her.
“I’m hoping that I can bring in more girls too by showing that wrestling is a lot on your body, but you can achieve a lot. Not only am I wrestling girls, but they’re wrestling me and they’re helping me get better while I’m helping them get better and it’s like girls helping girls,” Coronado said.
She encourages all of the girls out there to give wrestling a shot.
“You only see guys wrestle. It’s cool seeing girls wrestle too because it’s like, they’re the same. They’re doing the same thing, same sport, same people. You’re matching their strength. Not only is it a physical thing, but it’s a mental thing. I’d even say it’s more mental than physical.”
On top of the individual accolades, Coronado’s performance helped lead her team to an overall championship as well.
