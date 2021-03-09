Cache FFA installs new greenhouse technology

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - Cache Public Schools FFA students and agriculture teachers are excited about a new water wall cooling system installed in their greenhouse.
When air from the outside comes through the cooling pads soaked in water, it provides a more humid environment for plants and vegetables to grow.
The FFA adviser Kelly Jenkins said it’s perfect for the Oklahoma weather.
“Without the cooling system, we’re basically dealing with the hot, dry Oklahoma air,” Jenkins said. “We do have fans that come through, but you’re just basically bringing in dry air in from outside, so having the cooling system’s providing the water and humidity level in the greenhouse is actually much more conducive to grow plants much quicker and more efficiently.”
She said all ag students have the opportunity to use the system when they take her horticulture class.
It’ll help the class learn about soil temperature, relative humidity level and what a greenhouse operation can provide.
“Just the opportunity to be able to see how starting from a seed, going through the germination process and then the actual plant process,” Jenkins said.
A Cache senior Gracie Hoat said she tried to grow vegetables in the greenhouse over the summer to make salsa, but it wasn’t successful due to heat.
“It creates a way better environment for the jalapenos and the tomatoes to actually live and produce like we want them to, whereas with just the hot air, it just wouldn’t take,” Hoat said. “Tomatoes are very temperamental and it’s very hard to grow them, so this, it’ll help a lot.”
The agriculture program was awarded a grant for the technology last June, but due to COVID, it’s just now fully operational.
Hoat plans to go to nursing school, but she also wants to stay involved in agriculture in some capacity.
“It really helps all of us, like all our students to really figure out if this is something they want to do in the future with their own gardens or just plant flowers to sell,” Hoat said.
The Comanche County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee also provided donations to make the installation possible.
