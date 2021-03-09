First Alert Forecast (3/9AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good Tuesday Morning! Another wave of high cirrus clouds will move in today keeping skies partly to mostly cloudy. Despite the clouds, temperatures won’t be impacted by any means. We’re still looking at highs topping out in the mid 70s. Today will be warm but breezy! We’re talking sustained winds out of the south at 15 to 25mph. A Wind Advisory is in place today for Greer, Kiowa, Caddo, Washita and Beckham counties. While some may not be under this advisory still expect gusts to be into the 30s and 40s area wide. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Also take extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle!
With the warm temperatures, breezy south winds and dry air this leads to elevated to near critical fire danger. Any fires that start in this environment will be very difficult to control. A Fire Weather Watch is in place for Childress and Cottle (TX) plus Greer, Harmon and Washita (OK) counties until 7PM where conditions are the worst.
Tomorrow’s winds will be a bit more southwesterly, opposed to southerly, which will continue to bring in dry air across the area. This will once again raise fire danger concerns. Highs by tomorrow will be very warm! Most will see the low 80s, if not the upper 70s.
Now let’s talk about the forecast starting Wednesday night. We’re talking all modes of severe weather being possible starting Wednesday night and going through the weekend. An upper level low and a leading shortwave combined with strong warm moist advection will lead to low chances for showers and storms (including some strong to severe storms). A cold front will stall out across Texoma during the day on Thursday. This front plays a major role in our thunderstorm chance because it provides lift and a stronger forcing mechanism for these storms. All modes of severe weather are possible including flooding, hail, a low threat for an isolated tornado and damaging wind gusts. Hail up to the size of quarters and wind gusts up to 60mph will accompany the strongest of storms. General thunderstorm coverage will be greater on Friday and Saturday. This prolonged period of rain with high PWATs (precipitable water) will pose a flood risk.
The good news is conditions finally dry out early next week as the upper low exits!
Stay up to date with the forecast through the website or the First Alert 7 Weather App.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
