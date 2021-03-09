First Alert Forecast (3/9AM)

Now let’s talk about the forecast starting Wednesday night. We’re talking all modes of severe weather being possible starting Wednesday night and going through the weekend. An upper level low and a leading shortwave combined with strong warm moist advection will lead to low chances for showers and storms (including some strong to severe storms). A cold front will stall out across Texoma during the day on Thursday. This front plays a major role in our thunderstorm chance because it provides lift and a stronger forcing mechanism for these storms. All modes of severe weather are possible including flooding, hail, a low threat for an isolated tornado and damaging wind gusts. Hail up to the size of quarters and wind gusts up to 60mph will accompany the strongest of storms. General thunderstorm coverage will be greater on Friday and Saturday. This prolonged period of rain with high PWATs (precipitable water) will pose a flood risk.