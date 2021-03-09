Jackson Co. woman celebrates 100th birthday with COVID-19 vaccine

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - One Jackson County woman got a very special gift for her 100th birthday.
Tuesday, Eddie Mitchell received her second round of the Covid-19 vaccine as she prepares to celebrate 100 years on Wednesday.
Mitchell credits her loving family and friends for helping her make it to 100. Health care workers put up signs at the vaccination center Tuesday ahead of her arrival and many of her loved ones surprised her Monday at her home
“They put a great big sign out, happy birthday, they had the fire trucks, they had everything you could think of. The town came by the house, they really turned out for me,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said she’s excited the vaccine will help her continue seeing her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids going forward.
