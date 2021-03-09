Local school districts to receive pandemic relief funding

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - School districts getting pandemic relief funding will use the money to recoup from COVID-19 related losses.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister announced Friday that 88 school districts across Oklahoma will receive a total of $49 million dollars.
She says the districts received less funds than their Title 1 counterparts over the summer when federal dollars were first disbursed.
Elgin Public Schools superintendent, Nate Meraz, says despite his district not being a Title one district where at least forty percent of students qualify for free or reduced lunch, it has taken a hit from the pandemic and has been in need of funding as well.
“We’re very appreciative, we thank superintendent Hofmeister for what is in our book, a wise decision, because no matter what type of student body you have as far as social economic level, this pandemic hit everybody,” Meraz said.
He says that unlike other school districts that received limited funding from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Act, Elgin schools were not forced to make cuts to their staff. He says the funds will allow for the district to keep it that way.
“The staff is what makes this place what it is. You can buy equipment, you can have things with bells and whistles, but it’s the people meaning the parents, the students and then our great staff,” said Meraz.
He says the second wave of funds will go towards ongoing COVID 19 relief measures.
“Extra cleaning supplies, safety measures, extra man hours, remediation, supplemental materials, things like that will all qualify as far as allowable expenses for this type of money,” Meraz said.
In addition to Elgin, seven other districts in our viewing area will receive funding.
Meraz says the extra funds could help students in his districts prepare for standardized testing next month.
