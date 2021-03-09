Man arrested in Lawton under suspicion of DUI

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man was taken into custody under suspicion of DUI after a crash in Lawton Monday afternoon.
The crash happened right before 4 p.m. at I-44 and Gore Boulevard when, we’re told, a silver SUV and a red truck were both getting on the interstate when the SUV was rear-ended by the truck.
A field sobriety test was conducted on the driver of the truck. He was then arrested by officers at the scene.
The crash closed down the interstate for about half an hour, but nobody was hurt in the crash.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.