2 new deaths, 18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By KAUZ Team | March 9, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST - Updated March 9 at 4:01 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported two new COVID-19 related deaths and 18 new cases on Tuesday. There were also 21 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 14,673 cases in Wichita County, with 128 of them still being active.

GET TESTED: Free COVID-19 testing site opens outside of MPEC

120 patients are currently recovering at home while eight are in the hospital. At last check, there was one patient in critical condition.

There have been 325 total COVID-19 related deaths, 14,220 recoveries and 75,711 negative tests in Wichita County.

12 tests are still pending at this time.

The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:

  • First dose - 20,314
  • Second dose - 13,886

Click here for an interactive map for where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Texas

There are 18 new cases, 8 hospitalizations, and 21 recoveries to also report today.

Total Hospitalizations = 8

Stable = 7

Critical = 1

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

No hospitalizations

30 - 39

No hospitalizations

40 - 49

Stable - 1

Critical - 1

50 - 59

No hospitalizations

60 - 69

Stable - 4

70 - 79

Stable - 2

80+

No hospitalizations

Click here for an interactive map for where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Texas

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.