7 News First Alert Weather: An active week ahead from a Fire Weather Watch to a chance for strong storms

On Wednesday, winds will be a bit more southwesterly, as opposed to southerly, which will bring drier air into the western half of southwest Oklahoma. A Fire Weather Watch will be in place through Wednesday afternoon for Beckham, Harmon, Greer and Washita, Childress and Cottle counties. This is due to unseasonably warm temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s, low relative humidity and wind gusts up to 40 mph. Any fires that start could spread rapidly and be hard to contain.