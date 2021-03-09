7 News First Alert Weather: An active week ahead from a Fire Weather Watch to a chance for strong storms

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Partly cloudy and mild tonight with overnight lows falling into the low 50s. A low pressure over Colorado and a strong high pressure over the southeast will keep a tight pressure gradient in place across the southern Plains. Winds will be out of the breezy out of south at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 20 mph.
On Tuesday, another broad wave of cirrus clouds will move in from the west keeping skies partly sunny. Highs will top out in the low 70s and winds will be gusty out of the south at 15-25 mph with wind gusts up 35 mph.
On Wednesday, winds will be a bit more southwesterly, as opposed to southerly, which will bring drier air into the western half of southwest Oklahoma. A Fire Weather Watch will be in place through Wednesday afternoon for Beckham, Harmon, Greer and Washita, Childress and Cottle counties. This is due to unseasonably warm temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s, low relative humidity and wind gusts up to 40 mph. Any fires that start could spread rapidly and be hard to contain.
A slight chance for thunderstorms is possible Wednesday night and Thursday night.
A front will stall out across Texoma late in the workweek bringing the chance for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms both Friday and Saturday. All modes of severe weather are possible including flooding, hail, an isolated tornado and damaging wind gusts.
