Pools, airport, vaccines on Lawton City Council agenda Tuesday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton City Council is meeting set to meet Tuesday afternoon, so let’s take a look at just some of the items up for discussion.
City council is considering incentivizing employees to receive the coronavirus vaccine. The discussion centers around compensating employees with one paid day off, 100 dollars and up to 80 hours of paid sick leave should an employee contract COVID after receiving the vaccine. If an agreement is reached the Police and Fire bargaining groups would also be included in the plan.
In the consent agenda, there’s an item to consider the installation of two new splash pads at city pools and the removal of three wading pools. The splash pad would be put in at Lee West Park and East Side Park. The three wading pools at 35th Division park, Mocine park and Harmon park, and are nearing 100 years old according to documents included in the agenda and are no longer up to code. If passed the three wading pools would be closed and replaced with covered picnic areas.
Also in the consent agenda, there’s an item to consider approving CARES act funding for the Lawton Airport. The money is for two separate grants worth over one million dollars combined. The applications state that the money will provide relief from rent and minimum guarantees to on-airport parking, on-airport car rental, and in-terminal airport concessions. And for costs related to cleaning operations, and debt service payments. Council will meet at 2:00 Tuesday afternoon.
Now before Lawton city council meets, the Lawton Parking Authority is set to meet to discuss approving a lease agreement for the Lawton Central Mall parking lot. The lease would allow the FIRES center Trust Authority to make improvements and changes to the property. If it is approved, the 25 year agreement would go into effect immediately.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.