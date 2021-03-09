Pools, airport, vaccines on Lawton City Council agenda Tuesday

In the consent agenda, there’s an item to consider the installation of two new splash pads at city pools and the removal of three wading pools. The splash pad would be put in at Lee West Park and East Side Park. The three wading pools at 35th Division park, Mocine park and Harmon park, and are nearing 100 years old according to documents included in the agenda and are no longer up to code. If passed the three wading pools would be closed and replaced with covered picnic areas.