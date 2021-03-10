Army changes affecting female soldiers in a positive way

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Several grooming and appearance changes will benefit women in the U.S. Army.
Women in the military will now be able to wear multiple hairstyles, and there will no longer be a minimum hair length. They will be also able to wear natural highlight colors, certain earrings, nail colors, and lip stick.
1-40th Battalion Commander, Shannon Aseron has served in the Army for 24-years. She said this is a great change that reflects today’s generation. She’s already started wearing earrings and nail polish.
“It’s to support the new policy and being a senior leader as our subordinates see me and for or support the new regulation. I think it’ll make them comfortable,” Aseron said.
Captain Rebecca Squires said she’s pumped about the change and will take advantage of it.
“I don’t think I’ll highlight my hair. I might put some nail polish on, and put earrings on in garrison,” Squires said.
The women said the biggest and best change about this is being able to wear ponytails in the field instead of a bun.
“So wearing a bun is definitely a challenge to wear the Kevlar properly as it sits above the bun. So, if you are firing or trying to qualify with you with your weapon, and especially with prone position looking at the target just with your posture will push the Kevlar forward and prevent you from seeing a better sight picture, or even just trying to aim properly. Having this ponytail, tucking it in neatly in your shirt allows the Kevlar to sit properly, and therefore doesn’t hinder your sight to the target,” Aseron said.
Capt. Squires believes this will lead to more women joining the Army in the future, now that they can truly be themselves.
“It allows the females to finally come in and believe that they are now apart of the team rather than just being made to look like a male,” Squires said.
