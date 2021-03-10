Crews respond to crash, fire in Cotton County

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Two people have been flown to hospitals in critical condition after a fiery crash just south of the Comanche/Cotton county line on Highway 277.
It was called in around 11:30 Wednesday morning.
According to OHP, the crash involved a semi-truck and an SUV.
U.S. 277 was closed as a result of the crash.
We’re working to learn more information about what led up to the crash.
