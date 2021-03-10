Finding your public storm shelter

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - During tornadic weather, many turn to public shelters but, where are they and how are public shelters planning to protect people against severe weather and contracting COVID-19?
Stephens County Emergency Management official Gary Curtis said, for Stephens County residents, the public shelter is located in the courthouse on the ground level.
“Most all injuries and deaths occur from those being outside from flying debris,” he said, “not from actually in the homes themselves and that’s what we’re more concerned about because a lot of people wait until the last minute and the danger is a lot higher with them trying to come all the way here to the shelter.”
If you’re not sure if you can make it to the shelter in time, he said you can give Stephens County Emergency Management a call at 580-255-3411, and they’ll help you figure out what to do.
In Lawton, there are no public shelters.
Comanche County Emergency Management Public Information Officer Amy McGlone said they recommend people without a shelter go to the innermost room in their home, a bathroom or a closet and cover yourself with a mattress to protect yourself from flying debris.
“We do not have any public shelters here in Lawton or Comanche County,” McGlone said. “Mainly because studies have found that it’s more dangerous for citizens to be on the road during a tornado warning than it is for them to stay in their home.”
In the Cache area, the public shelter is located at 302 SW 5th St. in the Community Building.
Cache Councilman Scott Brown said officials open the shelter any time Cache is under a tornado warning or when straight line winds reach 60 miles per hour.
If the shelter is full, the school also opens in case of a natural disaster.
“Our number one priority with having the shelter in Cache is for the citizens that may not have access to a tornado shelter and our citizens’ safety is our number one priority,” Brown said.
Don’t forget if you take refuge at a public shelter, you may be required to follow coronavirus safety measures.
Curtis said while there’s no mask mandate in Stephens County or Duncan, wearing a mask is highly encouraged.
Ultimately, at the courthouse, taking precautions like wearing a mask is a decision that’s up to the individual.
“That’s the one thing we’d want: different positions, six feet apart and all,” Curtis said. “Like I said, coming down that hallway you see it’s not all that large, so we’ve had up to forty people or more in that hallway, but now with COVID, we have to take into consideration, they’re doing this more or less on their own. Their own protection and all... so what is the most important thing to them at that time.”
In Altus, Sterling and Frederick there are no public shelters.
The public shelter in Elgin is located in the second grade gym, but is only open to the community after school hours.
In Indiahoma, the Mennonite church basement and locker room at the school are open as a tornado shelters.
In Geronimo, the public schools act as storm shelters. People in Walters can take refuge in the elementary school basement.
If you’re not sure if there’s public shelter in your area, contact your city officials.
