First Alert Forecast 3/10AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
With the warm temperatures, breezy south winds and dry air this leads to near critical fire danger today. Any fires that start in this environment will be very difficult to control. A Red Flag Warning is in place for western counties today due to the extreme conditions. We’re looking at another breezy day on tap with sustained winds 15 to 25mph with gusts up to 40mph. A wind Advisory is in effect for most. A Wind Advisory is in place today for most of the area. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Also take extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle!
Today’s winds will be a bit more southwesterly, opposed to southerly, which will continue to bring in dry air across the area. Highs will be very warm! Most will see the low 80s, if not the upper 70s.
Clouds during the evening and overnight hours will build. Today’s overall threat for severe weather remains very low but a few stronger storms off towards the northeast cannot be ruled out.
A cold front will move into the area tomorrow and then stall halfway across the state come the afternoon. This front will provide a focus for increasing showers and thunderstorms. Essentially it’ll provides lift and a stronger forcing mechanism for these storms to get going. All modes of severe weather are possible including flooding, hail, a low threat for an isolated tornado and damaging wind gusts. Hail up to the size of quarters and wind gusts up to 60mph will accompany the strongest of storms.
After all is said and done, we’re looking at a widespread 1-3 inches of rainfall. This prolonged period of rain will pose a flood risk.
The good news is conditions finally dry out early next week as the upper low exits! Stay up to date with the forecast through the website or the First Alert 7 Weather App.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
