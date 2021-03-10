First Alert Forecast 3/10AM)

With the warm temperatures, breezy south winds and dry air this leads to near critical fire danger today. Any fires that start in this environment will be very difficult to control. A Red Flag Warning is in place for western counties today due to the extreme conditions. We’re looking at another breezy day on tap with sustained winds 15 to 25mph with gusts up to 40mph. A wind Advisory is in effect for most. A Wind Advisory is in place today for most of the area. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Also take extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle!