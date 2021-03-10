Lawton City Council considers new splash pads, elimination of wading pools

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton City Council discussed the possibility of putting in two new splash pads, and removing a few wading pools across town.
Council tabled the discussion Tuesday until a special meeting can be held after several members voiced concerns from community members from their wards.
The Department of Parks and Recreation recommended new splash pads at Lee West Park and at East Side Park and eliminating wading pools over time at three parks: 35th Division Park, Mocine Park and Harmon Park.
At the meeting, Director of Parks and Recreation Jeff Temple said the wading pools are an eyesore to the community.
“Wading pools are very outdated,” Temple said, “very few communities have them anymore and even some communities don’t have municipal pools for a lot of the same reasons. They’re very expensive to maintain, and they’re only used for three or four months out of the year.”
Two of those pools are in Councilman Allan Hampton’s Ward 5.
He said he received calls from several people who either use the pools or believe they are historic.
“There’s several historical commissions and associations that are in Lawton that I’ve worked with over a period of time because a lot of the old WPA projects that are still here in Lawton, including the park, Ron Stephens stadium are things of interest for those groups,” Hampton said.
Sometimes there are issues trying to maintain lifeguards at the pools too. Plus, $1.2 million remains from the 2015 CIP budget for Splash Pads and Recreation Improvements.
“Our concern is equal” Temple said. “I want to provide programs for everybody, but I also want to provide safe programs and programs where parents are comfortable with their kids going either attended, unattended, however they want to do it.”
Several other council members also said they heard concerns from residents, so council decided to revisit the item later.
Hampton said he wants to give people more options, but council needs more time to get feedback from citizens before moving forward.
“I had neighbors calling me about the use of the parks and how that was going to be,” Hampton said. “I had one lady call about the fact that she rides her bike around town and sometimes in the summertime when it’s real sweltering, she’ll stop at one of those parks and put her feet in the water.”
