Lawton City Council to discuss mask mandate at next meeting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - With CDC guidelines changing and some cities and states lifting mask mandates, Lawton Councilman Jay Burk said the city’s mask committee met last week to discuss what’s next for Lawton.
He said they talked about what other communities are doing, which ones are lifting mandates and the amount of cases it would take to be able to lift the mandate in Lawton.
He said they may set milestones to determine when lifting the mandate is appropriate.
“I think we’re getting close, but we need everybody to get vaccinated and we need all that stuff to start working, so we need more and more of that,” he said. “If everybody can get vaccinated, masks will go away much faster if we’ll get vaccinated, just as many people as can get it done, get it done. It looks like we’re trending in the right direction, but we don’t want to do it too fast that we end up having the health department and every other person upset with us because we did it a little too early.”
Council will discuss the mandate at the last meeting of the month on March 23.
