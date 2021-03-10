Man charged in police chase

A Lawton man faces several charges after police say he led officers on a short chase late last week. (Source: Comanche County Detention Center)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa | March 9, 2021 at 10:10 PM CST - Updated March 9 at 10:10 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man faces several charges after police say he led officers on a short chase late last week.

Nathan Lehew is charged with endangering others while eluding, possession of drugs and driving with a cancelled license.

He was also arrest on two warrants out of Comanche County: grand larceny and unauthorized use of a credit card.

Police say they saw him parked at a home on Southwest 26th street on Friday - and approached him on suspicions he may have been a wanted felon.

That’s when Lehew drove off, leading police on a chase that looped back around to 26th.

That’s where he jumped out the car and ran - but he was quickly arrested on J avenue.

He’s being held on a $15,000 bond.

