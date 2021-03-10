Man charged with child sex crimes in Altus extradited from Oregon

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - A man charged with child sex crimes in Altus has been booked into the Jackson County jail following his arrest last month in Oregon.
Jacob Stone is charged with rape, sodomy and lewd molestation. Court records show he waived extradition in Lane County, Oregon and was returned to Oklahoma Monday to face the allegations. In a request for a protective order, Stone is accused of sexual crimes with a child in Altus from 2019 to 2020 in Mangum.
Stone’s bond is set at $100,000 with the condition that he has no contact with the alleged victim.
