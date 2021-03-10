7News First Alert Weather: Critical fire danger for western counties tomorrow

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
A Fire Weather Watch will go into effect for our western counties tomorrow due to a critical fire danger. This is due to unseasonably warm temperatures topping out in the low 80s, low relative humidity ranging anywhere from 5-15% and gusty south winds at 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph. As a result of the strong south winds, a wind advisory will be in place for much of Texoma.
There is a chance for pop up showers and storms tomorrow evening with the severe potential higher for areas north of I-40 and extending northward into Kansas and western Missouri.
On Thursday, all of Texoma is under a ‘Marginal Risk’ for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm late in the evening.
The severe weather threat continues on Friday and Saturday with the main hazards being hail up to quarter to ping pong size, 60 mph wind gusts, localized flooding and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out for any thunderstorms that become well organized.
As it gets closer to the weekend we will have more details on areas that have a higher chance for strong to severe storms. Stay updated with your First Alert Weather team.
