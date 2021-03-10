7News First Alert Weather: Scattered strong to severe storms possible to kick off the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Clouds will increase across the area tonight and winds will stay breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph. There is a chance for isolated storms to pop off the dry line that is draped across the western half of southwest Oklahoma and northwest Texas. It’ll be another mild evening with overnight lows falling into the low 60s.
On Thursday, unseasonably warm weather continues with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s. Temperatures will vary depending on where the cold front stalls out. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph and shift to the northeast for parts of the area during the late afternoon. A chance for pop up showers and storms can’t be ruled out during the evening.
On Friday, there will be a few strong to severe storms possible that will develop off a developing warm front. If any supercells develop the main threats will be large and damaging wind gusts.
On Saturday, a squall line will move up across Texoma with embedded strong to severe thunderstorms. All modes of severe weather will be possible during the afternoon and evening. This includes the potential for hail up to quarter to ping pong size, wind gusts up to 60 mph, localized flooding and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.
Storms will slowly clear from west to east across the region on Sunday as the area of low pressure ejects to the northeast.
