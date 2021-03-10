2019 robbery sentencing

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A Lawton man convicted in a 2019 robbery will spend the next ten years in prison.
Admurel Majors was sentenced Tuesday on his charge of first degree robbery with a weapon.
He was ordered to spend ten years with the Department of Corrections, and must participate in a substance abuse program while in prison.
In May of 2019, Majors stole someone’s cell phone at gunpoint outside the Stripes on Fort Sill Boulevard.
He then fired a round into the ground as he ran away.
When speaking with police, Majors admitted to being at the store at the time, and said he had been tripping on acid, and could only recall bits and pieces from the robbery.
