Arrest warrant filed for Lawton mother

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Another Lawton woman faces child neglect charges for giving birth to two babies that tested positive for drugs.
An arrest warrant has been filed for Lauren Lushbough.
She is named in two separate charges of child neglect.
Investigators say in September of 2019, she gave birth to a baby who tested positive for methamphetamines -- and suffered several withdrawal symptoms, seizures and sepsis.
She then gave birth to another drug-exposed baby in December of last year.
Both children were removed from her care.
This marks at least the third Lawton mother to be charged with child neglect for drug exposure since the beginning of the year.
