Comanche Co. Conservation district announces Cooperator of the Year

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County Conservation District named its Cooperator of the Year Wednesday.
They picked David Dorrell for his soil conservation efforts. Dorrell says he learned all of his farming practices from his father.
“It’s a big honor,” Dorrell said. “I never really thought about it. I was just taking care of my places you know, doing conservation practices. We sometimes forget about the land. You know we take care of the animals daily but then we have to take care of the land those animals run on. It’s just as important.
Dorrell passed his knowledge on as the Ag teacher at Cache schools for 35 years before retiring.
He encourages others to reach out to farm agencies and ask about programs they have to help you enhance and care for your land.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.