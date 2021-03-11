The COVID-19 Pandemic: One year later

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - March 11th marks the one year anniversary of when the pandemic really started to feel serious in the U-S.
It started with Tom Hanks, and his wife Rita Wilson announcing on Instagram that they both tested positive.
And what seemed like right after that announcement; The Oklahoma City Thunder had their game against the Utah Jazz cancelled after Rudy Gobert of the Jazz tested positive.
That led to the the NBA suspending its season.
That was then followed by President Trump speaking to the nation about COVID, and banning travel from Europe.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.