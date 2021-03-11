First Alert Forecast (3/11AM)

A cold front has moved into the area and is now stalled. With the stalling of this cold front, it will lead to a contrast in temperatures this afternoon. Mid to upper 60s and low 70s behind the front (north), low to mid 80s ahead of the front (south). Everyone will see a mix of sun and clouds with skies partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Cooler temperatures and lighter winds will help mitigate fire danger behind the front. A dry line ( a difference of airmasses between warm/ humid to dry air), will move into western counties during the afternoon today. This will drop relative humidity values into the teens. With winds much lighter around 10 to 15mph, any fire weather risk should remain fairly light mitigating that threat.