First Alert Forecast (3/11AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
A cold front has moved into the area and is now stalled. With the stalling of this cold front, it will lead to a contrast in temperatures this afternoon. Mid to upper 60s and low 70s behind the front (north), low to mid 80s ahead of the front (south). Everyone will see a mix of sun and clouds with skies partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Cooler temperatures and lighter winds will help mitigate fire danger behind the front. A dry line ( a difference of airmasses between warm/ humid to dry air), will move into western counties during the afternoon today. This will drop relative humidity values into the teens. With winds much lighter around 10 to 15mph, any fire weather risk should remain fairly light mitigating that threat.
We still have a severe threat for the forecast heading into the weekend. The cold front will provide a focus for increasing showers and thunderstorms. Essentially it’ll provides lift and a stronger forcing mechanism for these storms to get going.
As an upper level low approaches, precipitation chances will increase Friday and Saturday. Warm, moist, south winds will help aid producing instability within the atmosphere and high precipitation values. Several storms and prolonged periods of rain will lead to flooding concerns. Really, all modes of severe weather are possible including flooding, hail, a low threat for an isolated tornado and damaging wind gusts. With the severe threat, Saturday has been deemed a First Alert Weather Day so make sure to stay weather aware heading into the weekend!
Storm chances may linger into Sunday then gradually end west to east as the upper low makes its exit. Next week looks somewhat cooler with another storm system making its way across the plains mid week.
Have a great Thursday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
