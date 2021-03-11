Friendship Baptist Church to host food box giveaway event

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Friendship Baptist Church will be holding a Farmers to Families Free Food Box Give Away this coming Saturday.
The event will be held at the Church’s location on Southwest New York Avenue in Lawton.
The food box giveaway will be first come, first serve. It will begin at 3 p.m. and continue until all the food boxes have been given away.
If you would like more information, you can visit Friendship Baptist Church’s “Feeding the Community” Facebook event page.
