Home & car safety when a tornado becomes a threat

TEXOMA, Okla. (TNN) - It is not uncommon for Texoma to have at least one tornado every year but, do you know what you should do if you’re driving or at home when one a tornado warning is issued?
You’re driving and you see a tornado what should you do?
Here’s what Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Wright says drivers caught in that situation need to do.
“Try to drive away from the tornado. If you see it, if it’s visible, try to drive away from the tornado to get to a safe spot. If you’re out, drive to the nearest safe-shelter, sturdy building, convenience store,” Wright said.
What if you can’t get away?
Finding somewhere to turn around or exit on I-44 can be tricky especially if you need to exit on a dime.
“So if it’s close to you and you can’t get away, I would advise just buckling your seatbelt, ducking your head down, and putting something over your head,” said Wright.
He says try to get away from your windshield if possible.
One thing you shouldn’t do during a severe storm is hide under an overpass. Going under overpasses like this one is actually more dangerous. Rick Smith with the National Weather Service out of Norman says as the tornado gets closer the winds will actually get stronger under a bridge or overpass.
“It really is kinda the opposite of what you would think. You usually talk about covering up in a tornado -- in this case you could be putting yourself in more danger,” Smith advises.
That advice is IF you see a tornado while driving.
Now, if there are watches or warning issued they both have this advice. Be weather aware.
“Check the weather before you leave. If you’re driving from Lawton to Oklahoma City for an example or Lawton to Wichita Falls, you need to check the weather before you leave. Are there thunderstorms between you and the place you’re going? Is there a risk of severe weather? Is there a risk of tornados especially?” suggests Smith.
He says we’re really good about checking the weather and road conditions during winter storms --- and many times trips are delayed. Smith says that same caution should be used during the springtime.
“It doesn’t have to be a tornado. It could be big hail, straight line winds that could blow your vehicle over...it could even be flooding. So, do whatever you can to pay attention to the weather and try not to be in your vehicle in a bad storm,” Smith said.
Having a plan whether you’re on the road or at home is a good idea.
Kim O’Brien with the American Red Cross says now is the time to make a plan on what to do if the First Alert Weather team tells you about tornado warning.
“Start thinking about it now so there are no questions or fears when the time comes that you guys can execute a well designed plan to make sure your family is safe,” O’Brien said.
O’Brien says think about things like do you need medication, what about your pets, have you started talking to your kids, and knowing your weather sources when coming up with a plan that’s best for you and your family.
“Talking to you neighbors. Do you have a safe spot and your neighbors perhaps don’t? Have you communicated with them what you’re going to do? Are they able to come over to your house during the event that there is severe weather? Just all the things to start thinking about now before severe weather season is upon is,” said O’Brien,
A volunteer with the American Red Cross says talking to your kids about the plan and where to meet if you get separated can empower them during weather that can be scary for them.
“It is so important for our children to know these things,” said Petra Yahn, American Red Cross, Community volunteer leader for Central Southwest Oklahoma.
Having the First Alert 7 Weather App on your phone can help know what’s going on at your current location and if or not you need to take shelter whether you’re at home or on the road because it gives you real-time warnings
