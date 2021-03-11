OHP releases information, identities of those involved in fiery Cotton Co. crash

UPDATE
More details have been released abot a crash involving an SUV and oil tanker that sent two people to an Oklahoma City hospital this afternoon.
It happened just before noon on Wednesday near 11th and Logue Chapel Road in Cotton County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the drivers as Yolonda Powell of Lawton and Bobby Starcher of Marlow.
They say Powell was southbound on US-277 in her SUV, while Starcher was northbound in a semi. Troopers say Powell crossed the center line, hitting Starcher head on.
Both went off the roadway before their vehicles caught fire, leading to a grass fire that spread to a nearby field.
OHP says Powell was trapped in her SUV for about 20 minutes before Walters Fire crews freed her using the jaws of life.
Both she and Starcher were flown to OU Medical center in critical condition.
ORIGINAL STORY
LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Two people have been flown to hospitals in critical condition after a fiery crash just south of the Comanche/Cotton county line on Highway 277.
It was called in around 11:30 Wednesday morning.
According to OHP, the crash involved a semi-truck and an SUV.
U.S. 277 was closed as a result of the crash.
We’re working to learn more information about what led up to the crash.
You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.
