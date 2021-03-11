Oklahoma Blood Institute offers donors free Redbud seedling

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute has partnered with Oklahoma Forestry Services to offer those who donate before Spring Break a special gift.
If you give blood at any OBI donation center on Thursday, March 11 or Friday, March 12 you will receive a Rise Up & Give t-shirt and a free Redbud Seedling.
The seedlings are provided by the Oklahoma Forestry Service and will come with planting and care instructions.
Appointments to give blood can be made calling 877-340-8777 or visiting OBI’s appointment link, but are not required.
If you would like more information, you can visit that Oklahoma Blood Institute’s website.
