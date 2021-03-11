Three injured after Comanche County crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) -
Update
Officials say the 16-year-old experienced no issues while traveling to the hospital and will be observed due to a head injury sustained in the crash. This update came in a little after 4 p.m.
Original Story
A car crash in injured three people Thursday afternoon in Comanche County.
The crash happened just before 2 p.m. when, officials at the scene say, a truck departed the roadway near Northwest McIntosh and 4 Mile road.
A 16-year-old was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital by helicopter, while his father was taken to a hospital for treatment by ambulance. The mother sustained minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by OHP.
