Trial date set for man accused of killing Lawton teen

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old is set to stand trial soon.
A judge formally arraigned David Winbush on a second degree murder charge and placed his trial on the June docket.
Winbush is accused of shooting and killing Brian Brown, Junior in December of 2018.
The medical examiner says Brown was shot three times in the back.
Winbush told investigators he believed Brown was involved with the theft of his pickup.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.