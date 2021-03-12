Additional charges filed against man arrested in Lawton after standoff

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Additional charges have been filed for a major domestic abuse case that led to a 2019 standoff with Lawton police.
In July 2019, a woman reported that Rick Verdin had barricaded himself and her children in a home and was threatening to harm anyone who tried to come inside.
This report led an hours-long standoff with police trying to coax Verdin out of the home.
They later found out he was never in the home at all. Police were able to ping his phone to a home near 14th and Columbia where he was arrested on several charges, including rape, child abuse and assault with a deadly weapon.
On Thursday court records show additional charges were filed against Verdin.
He now faces 13 charges altogether, including first-degree rape, rape by instrumentation, three charges of assault with a deadly weapon, performing lewd acts in the presence of a minor, child abuse, four kidnapping charges, domestic assault and battery, and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.
