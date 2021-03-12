Additional charges filed against Tillman County Jail inmate

TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - New charges have been filed against a man being held in Tillman County after he assaulted a jailer.
According to the Tillman County Sheriff’s Office, a call was put out a little after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night for assistance.
Officials say Devin Grimes was able to get out of his cell and began assaulting a jailer. The Jailer’s nose was broken in the attack.
Officers were able to help get Grimes detained and facilitate the jailers transport to the hospital.
Grimes was being held on charges of domestic assault and battery and kidnapping. He now faces additional charges of aggravated assault and battery upon corrections personnel and attempted escape.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.